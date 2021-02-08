Black's Tire and Auto Service Partners with David Gilliland

David Gilliland Racing announced today that Black’s Tire and Auto Service will partner with veteran driver and team co-owner David Gilliland for the upcoming season opening NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Gilliland will pilot the No. 17 Black’s Tire and Auto Service Ford F-150 at the 2.5-mile superspeedway on Friday, Feb. 12. Gilliland and Black’s Tire and Auto Service have a long-standing relationship throughout Gilliland’s racing career.

The California native competed in seven NCWTS events in 2015 for Black’s Tire and Auto Service owner Ricky Benton’s team. In 2018, he was behind the wheel of Benton’s NASCAR Cup Series’ owner debut, piloting the No. 92 Ford to a 14th-place finish in that year’s running of the Daytona 500.

In 2020, Black’s Tire and Auto Service served as a primary sponsor for Gilliland’s son, Todd. The younger Gilliland piloted a Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports.

“Ricky Benton and everyone at Black’s Tire and Auto Service have been like family to me over the years,” said Gilliland. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to get the behind the wheel again in a truck and to represent Ricky’s company. Getting to drive a truck that I own is neat, and I hope this is just one of several races I get to participate in this year.”

In 2019, Gilliland made two starts in the NCWTS for DGR-Crosley. He started second at Daytona in February but ended up with a 13th-place finish after being involved in an accident at lap 100. Gilliland’s second start of the season was at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in March, where he earned a 12th-place result.

“David has been a part of the Black’s Tire family for a long time,” said Benton. “We couldn’t be happier to support what he is building at DGR. They have fast trucks and an exciting lineup of drivers and we look forward to joining David and the No. 17 team in victory lane in 2021.”

The No. 17 Ford F-150 is slated to run a part-time schedule for the 2021 NCWTS season.

DGR PR