Fastener Supply Company Announces Full-Season Primary Sponsorship With NASCAR Camping World Truck Team Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing

Fastener Supply Company is pleased to announce that it will return as the primary sponsor of the #10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing (JJCR) Chevrolet for every race in the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

NASCAR has released an exciting new schedule, adding dirt and road course races, yet keeping many iconic Superspeedway and intermediate tracks.

Donnie Shrum, President of Fastener Supply Company, said, “After our initial sponsorship efforts with JJCR during the 2020 season, we are thrilled to partner with them for the entire 2021 season. Jennifer Jo Cobb reflects many of the same values that we embody as a company, such as entrepreneurship, putting her team members and sponsors first, and inclusivity in her employment practices. Her accomplishments as a small team owner and driver were magnified during 2020, which included her 200th career start in the Truck series and setting the record for most laps led by a female in a NASCAR race on an oval track (16 laps led at Talladega), and we are lucky and honored to have the opportunity to partner with her in this upcoming season.”

Jennifer Jo Cobb, team owner and driver of the #10 Fastener Supply Company Chevrolet, said, “Fastener Supply Company has been an extraordinary partner. The way they worked with our team during such a volatile season was unprecedented. Three key executives actually jumped in at several races to assist the team in essential crew member duties. Their investment in both time and financial support was crucial and extremely appreciated. I’m also impressed with their commitment to our fans in hosting frequent generous giveaways on their social media channels, including suite and ticket passes as fans were allowed to return to tracks in limited quantities.”

As part of the primary sponsorship arrangement, the Fastener Supply Company will be on the hood of the #10 truck for each race in 2021. In addition, an exclusive Fastener Supply Company paint scheme will be utilized for several races, beginning with the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

In a related move, Jennifer Jo Cobb has joined Fastener Supply Company as a Business Development Consultant. In this role, she will partner with the company to pursue business opportunities in the racing industry and related businesses. “We are excited to bring Jen on board with our company. We are confident that she will be able to leverage the skills that she has exhibited as a successful team owner in NASCAR to help develop business opportunities for our company”, said Shrum. “This is truly the epitome of a value added partnership between team owner/driver and sponsor. Jen’s goal has always been to add value to her sponsors, and this is a tangible example of her doing that.”

