Roper Racing Geared Up for a Full Season in 2021

Cory Roper, driver and owner of Roper Racing, announces their plans to run the full NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule for the

2021 season. Roper will be piloting the 04 Ford F-150. Roper Racing Team resides in Mont Belvieu, TX where they come from a grassroots racing background. Roper began building his truck team in 2018 after purchasing old trucks from other teams with some help from his construction business, Preferred Industrial Contractors.

The 2021 season will kick off from Daytona International Speedway with Alliance Aviation as the primary sponsor. We are very excited about running the entire schedule this upcoming year in the Truck Series and are eager to get to Daytona to start the new year. Alliance Aviation was a very helpful partner last year and we are thrilled to have them onboard with us again this upcoming season. NASCAR is recognized for having one of the most passionate fanbases in all of sports and we look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Alliance Aviation.

Alliance Aviation is a Fly Alliance team that specializes in private jet travel, jet card membership and aircraft sales. Fly Alliance offers a range of advantages for business executives and personal travel.

Roper debuted in the Truck Series with the team in 2018 by racing in Martinsville where he finished 13th in the team’s first start. The team ran a few more races during that season and continued to run part-time in 2019 where Roper earned his career best finish, at Texas, with a 9th place run. Roper and the team ran part-time again in 2020 where their last race of the season was on the road course in Daytona. Additional team partnership announcements will be made as the season starts.

