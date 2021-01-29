Bohn returns for third season racing the No. 30 Toyota Tundra in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

On Point Motorsports announced today that North American Motor Car is returning as a primary sponsor of the No. 30 Toyota Tundra with driver Danny Bohn for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season. North American Motor Car sponsored ten races last season, highlighted by Bohn’s top-10 finish at Martinsville Speedway in the fall.



“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to return to On Point Motorsports and again drive the No. 30 North American Motor Car Toyota Tundra,” said Bohn, who has recorded two top-10 finishes in 13 career NCWTS starts. “Starting a race season off at Daytona is something I’ve always dreamed of and this year it’s finally going to happen.



We are very happy to continue this relationship with North American Motor Car, who are really taking it to the next level with the extensive vehicle inventory and numerous automotive services they offer,” Bohn added. “They are also very proud Americans who really connect with NASCAR fans.”



The patriotic North American Motor Car paint scheme will again feature Sierra Delta, a national nonprofit that connects service and comfort dogs with veterans. Last season, North American Motor Car ran a national sweepstakes raffle to benefit Sierra Delta and one lucky fan won a custom, off-road truck. North American Motor Car is planning to run a similar promotion later in the season.



“North American Motor Car is extremely excited to be teamed up with Danny Bohn and the On Point Motorsports No. 30 Toyota Tundra NASCAR Camping World Series Truck in our third season with them,” said NAMC’s Chief Operating Officer Andy Hill. “We believe it is going to be a breakout year for Danny and On Point Motorsports and we are extremely proud to be a part of it.”



Before joining the Truck Series, the 32-year-old Bohn raced on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Bohn rose to prominence in 2012 when he earned NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour Championship runner-up, Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Driver honors. Bohn followed that up with the 2014 modified track championship at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.



“Danny has transitioned extremely well from the modified circuits to the NASCAR Camping World Series,” said team owner Steven Lane. “Since the time I saw him at Bowman Gray, I knew he would be a good fit with the type of competitive team we are building at On Point Motorsports.”



The 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts its season with the running of the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, Feb. 12 at Daytona International Speedway. The race will broadcast live on FOX Sports 1 and air on Sirius XM NASCAR Channel 90 and MRN Radio at 7:30 pm ET.

On Point Motorsports PR