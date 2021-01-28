Drew Dollar to Compete in Eight Races in the No. 51 Tundra

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Drew Dollar will make eight starts behind the wheel of the organization’s No. 51 Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021 with Mardy Lindley as his crew chief. Dollar’s Tundra will feature primary sponsorship from Sunbelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, JBL, the authority in engineering superior sound, and another sponsor to be named later.
Dollar will make his Camping World Trucks debut Feb. 12 behind the wheel of the No. 51 JBL Tundra in the season opening event at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The other races on his schedule will be Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (May 28), Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (June 12), Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (June 18), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 24), Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 5).
The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. In addition to his part-time Camping World Truck Series schedule this season, he will also run 13 races on the ARCA Menards schedule this year.