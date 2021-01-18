Thorsport Racing and Ford agree to part ways

After a successful three-year relationship with Ford, ThorSport Racing announces today that they have agreed to part ways ahead of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Over the past three seasons, the team captured its third Camping World Truck Series driver’s championship, a regular-season title, and Ford's 100th series win. In addition to 10 wins, 83 top-five and 163 top 10 finishes, 12 pole awards, and 1,707 laps led.

A complete driver and partnership lineup for ThorSport Racing will be released at a later date ahead of the season-opening NextEra Energy 250, Friday, Feb. 12 at Daytona International Speedway.