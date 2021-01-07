Full Camping World Truck Series Season for Raphael Lessard with GMS Racing

Raphael Lessard had a wide smile on his face when he boarded a flight from Montreal on January 5, on his way back to the United States to complete preparations for a full 22-race season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). His positive attitude was reinforced by the return of Richelieu Hardware as an associate partner for his 2021 campaign. Raphael Lessard's No. 24 Silverado, prepared by GMS Racing, will proudly display the Richelieu Hardware colors, among others on the deck lid. This Quebec group import, distribute and manufacture specialized hardware and associated products for the furniture, construction, and woodworking industries.

The Richelieu Hardware commitment to this project is the logical development of their collaboration with the Raphael Lessard Racing team efforts to support the young driver's professional development program. “Richelieu Hardware is proud to renew its support for Raphael and his team. We all want him to continue his development and achieve his personal and professional goals in 2021,” according to Richard Lord, President and CEO of Richelieu Hardware.

Lessard is most grateful to welcome Richelieu Hardware as a partner for his second season in the NCWTS series. “We are really happy with the return of Richelieu Hardware to our program for the 2021 season. The favourable results of our first cooperation in 2020 now place both parties in an excellent position to build a stronger win-win partnership throughout the 2021 season,” said Lessard.

GMS Racing is pleased to welcome Lessard on a full-time basis for the 2021 season. “We are excited to have Raphael join us for the 2021 season,” said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. “Raphael is a talented young man and we are excited to see what he can do with a full season with this team.”

After making the most of the difficult health situation over 2020 that greatly complicated Raphael Lessard learning season in NCWTS, securing a second full season was a hoped-for development, and assuredly a dream come true for the young driver. “I'm really excited to have a second full season in the pickup series and will certainly aim for victories and even the championship at the wheel of the #24 Chevrolet prepared by GMS Racing. This team finished 1-2-3 in the NCWTS series in 2020, and I know that with everything I learned last season, we will be in a winning position at the end of every race,” added the determined young driver.

GMS Racing PR