Thursday, Nov 19 48
2021 Schedule Set for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

NASCAR today announced the 2021 schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™. The schedule is highlighted by trips to traditional and new tracks alike, including a new battle in the dirt at an iconic NASCAR track, and a second dirt contest at another storied – yet brand-new – venue.

 

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first dirt affair will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway (March 27), joining the NASCAR Cup Series for an action-packed weekend on the short track’s return to dirt.

 

Then, on July 9, trucks will roll into Knoxville Raceway for what will be a highly anticipated contest on one of the most storied tracks in the country.  Located in Knoxville, Iowa, Knoxville Raceway hosted its first race in 1901, but is best known for a long, rich history of Sprint Car racing. When the Camping World Truck Series hits the dirt surface in the Hawkeye State, it will mark the first time a NASCAR national series has competed at Knoxville.

 

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series provides some of the most intense and entertaining competition in all of racing,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development. “The 2021 iteration of the schedule will build upon that intensity through a wide variety of long-tenured race tracks and new venues like Knoxville Raceway. The variety of disciplines will increase the demand on drivers and culminate with a truly battle-tested champion at Phoenix.”

 

The Camping World Truck Series will kick off 16 national series tripleheader weekends in 2021, including at Circuit of the Americas (May 22) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 18). In addition, the Camping World Truck Series will return to fan-favorite Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000 on Aug. 7.

 

The series will also share the stage with the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday, June 26 in Pocono as all three national series take part in the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend at the Tricky Triangle.

 

As was originally scheduled in 2020 prior to the pandemic, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will return to host the start of the Playoffs (August 20). Two historic short tracks will determine which drivers continue their Playoffs run, as Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16) trims the field to eight and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) decides which four drivers will race for a championship at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

 

Broadcast times and networks for all three national series will be announced at a later date.

 

Below is the full 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule (Playoff races in bold font):

 

2021 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date

Race / Track

Friday, February 12

Daytona

Friday, February 19

Homestead-Miami

Friday, March 5

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 20

Atlanta

Saturday, March 27

Bristol Dirt

Saturday, April 17

Richmond

Saturday, May 1

Kansas

Friday, May 7

Darlington

Saturday, May 22

COTA

Friday, May 28

Charlotte

Saturday, June 12

Texas

Friday, June 18

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 26

Pocono

Friday, July 9

Knoxville

Saturday, August 7

Watkins Glen

Friday, August 20

Gateway

Sunday, September 5

Canadian Tire

Thursday, September 16

Bristol

Friday, September 24

Las Vegas

Saturday, October 2

Talladega

Saturday, October 30

Martinsville

Friday, November 5

Phoenix

NASCAR PR

