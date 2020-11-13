Chase Purdy Joins GMS Racing’s Powerhouse Team Full-Time for the 2021 Season

GMS Racing announced today that Chase Purdy will join the organization full-time in 2021. The NASCAR Next Alumni will pilot one of the team’s Chevrolet entries in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“I am very excited to be back full-time racing again, especially with a strong organization like GMS Racing,” said Purdy. “I am ready to get to work with this team and start preparing for 2021. I am already counting down the days until we leave for Daytona.”

Purdy piloted a Silverado in seven events for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization in 2020. Purdy’s best finish was 10th at the second Kansas event. Purdy ran full-time in 2018 in the ARCA Racing Series for MDM Motorsports alongside GMS Racing drivers Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith. Purdy amassed 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes en route to a fourth-place finish in the championship standings. 2018 also marked Purdy’s Gander Trucks debut, competing at Martinsville and Phoenix with current GMS Racing crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz atop the pit box.

“We are happy to have Chase (Purdy) back and this time for a full-season,” said Mike Beam, President of GMS Racing. “He will be a great addition to our powerhouse team for 2021. Sheldon, Zane and Tyler will be great mentors for him to learn off of. I can’t wait to see how he learns and grows as a driver this coming season.”

GMS Racing PR