Sheldon Creed Wins NASCAR Truck Series Championship

Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 2 Chevy Accessories Silverado, claimed the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) championship with a victory in the season-finale Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway. The title is the first NGROTS career title for Creed, and second in the division for GMS Racing. It also marks Chevrolet’s 14th Driver’s Championship, and 252nd Chevy Silverado win since the inception of the series in 1995.

“Congratulations to Sheldon Creed, Jeff Stankiewicz, and the entire No. 2 Silverado team for winning the NASCAR Truck Series championship,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. Vice President of Performance and Motorsports. “Sheldon had an incredible final restart and drove to the front on four-fresh tires to bring home his first championship. What a spectacular season!”

Creed joins Johnny Sauter, who won the NGROTS championship in 2016, as the second GMS driver to win in the division.

“Also, congratulations to Maury Gallagher Jr., Spencer Gallagher and Mike Beam on earning a second NASCAR Truck Series championship,” added Campbell. “GMS Racing is recognized as one of the leading organizations in the division, and we are proud to be associated with them.”

During the 2020 NGROTS season of 23 races, the 23-year old Alpine, CA native piloted his Chevy Accessories Silverado to five victories.

“I thought my teammate was going to win the championship and we were going to run third,” Creed said as he exited his title-winning No. 2 Silverado. “We were just too loose there as we went on. The caution came out and Jeff (Stankiewicz, crew chief) and I were talking, and we had nothing to lose. The worst we’re going to run is fourth, here. Let’s put tires on it. I pride myself on my re-starts week-in and week-out, and just nailed that restart right there. They were racing really hard. I was driving as hard as I could. I want this so bad. I was just driving as hard as I could and I knew if I did, I’d have a shot. My guys and Chevy Accessories and everyone who helps us; and my grandfather is the one that makes this deal happen.”

Creed is now the eighth Team Chevy driver to record this achievement. In addition to Sauter (2016), those include: James Buescher (2012), Austin Dillon (2011) Ron Hornaday, Jr. (1996, 1998, ‘07, & ‘09), Travis Kvapil (2003), Mike Bliss (2002), Jack Sprague (1997, ’99, & ‘01), and Mike Skinner (1995).

Chevrolet returns to competition in the NASCAR Truck Series with the NextEra Energy 250 season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 12, 2021.

