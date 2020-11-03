DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Tanner Gray will close out his rookie season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Friday night in the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150. This will be Gray's second start in the Truck Series at the one-mile oval since this was one of the three races he competed in at the end of last season to help prepare for 2020.

Gray also finished fourth at Phoenix in March in the ARCA Menards Series race. Knowing it was the final race of the truck season, he wanted some extra seat time to prepare for the season finale. It was his best ARCA finish in his six starts this season.

In 22 Truck Series races to date this year, Gray has four top-five, eight top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 14th in the driver point standings. Of his four top-five finishes, three of them have been third-place finishes all within the last 12 races.

The Lucas Oil 150 from Phoenix Raceway will be run on Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 150-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 45 and 90.

Gray on Phoenix: "I've been looking forward to Phoenix. It's a fun track, although I've struggled there a little bit in the past races that I've run there, but I really like the race track and the area in general. I ran the ARCA race out there in the spring to get some extra track time before this race and we finished fourth in that race.