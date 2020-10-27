Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Martinsville Speedway

Todd Gilliland returns to Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, the site of his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory in the fall race last year. He is hoping to defend his race-winning title Friday night in the No. 38 Black's Tire Ford F-150.

Gilliland has a solid record in the Truck Series at the paper clip-shaped oval. In five starts he has one win, two top-five, two top-10 finishes, one pole and has led 51 laps. Last year with 10 laps to go, Gilliland took the lead and never looked back, despite a caution which triggered a green-white-checkered overtime finish. Gilliland earned his first career win in the Truck Series in his 46th start.

In 21 starts this season, Gilliland has four top-five, nine top-10 finishes and has led 92 laps in the No. 38 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports. He is 10th in the driver point standings.

Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 will be sponsored by Black's Tire at Martinsville Friday. With over 50 retail locations and wholesale distribution throughout North and South Carolina and Virginia, their 800-plus employees have kept the Carolina's rolling for the past 90 years.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 from Martinsville Speedway will be run on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 50 and 100.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Martinsville: 5

Best Start: 1st (10/27/18)

Best Finish: 1st (10/26/19)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th

Gilliland on Martinsville: "I have had this race circled on my calendar all season. Martinsville will always be special to me since I got my first win there, and hopefully Friday I can get my second win as well. My Front Row Motorsports team is bringing a fast Black's Tire Ford F-150. It's a tough track and hard to get a win there. A lot of things have to go your way, not just a fast truck. Last year I got caught in an accident late in the race, was leaking water and somehow still managed to win in an overtime restart. Patience is key, and a little luck goes a long way too."