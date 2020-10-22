Margins PAC fuels AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self‘s return to Texas Motor Speedway

Just three races to go.



The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is approaching the checkered flag in the 2020 season, but for Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing team, there is still plenty of work to be done.



With Texas Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway all on the horizon, Self is focused on ending the year on a high note and putting his family-owned team in a good spot ahead of 2021.



Self carries his Statesville, N.C.-based team back to his home state of Texas after a solid top-20 last weekend at Kansas Speedway. While the team’s finish was hindered late in the race, the team is upbeat about their chances of earning a top-10 finish in Sunday’s SpeedyCash.com 400.



“It’s always important for us to go back to Texas and run good,” said Self. “This is a hometown race for me, and I always put a lot of pressure to run well. Luckily, I’ve had some success at Texas and hope we can continue that on Sunday.”



Self will make his ninth Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway and has delivered seven top-20 finishes in the last eight races and has not finished worse than 22nd.



Noted as one of the better intermediate tracks for Self, he hopes to better his 14th place performance at the 1.5-mile intermediate track from this summer.



“Texas has been a solid racetrack for us,” added Self. “For whatever reason, we’ve always been able to produce solid finishes – but we are hunting a top-10 run on Sunday afternoon. That would be awesome for us.”



Sunday’s race will also mark the debut of a new sponsor for the AM Racing team.



Margins PAC will serve as the primary sponsor for Self and the AM Racing team in the 21st race of the season.



Margins PAC is formed as an independent general-purpose political action committee (PAC). Margins PAC’s primary purpose is to address various issues of public policy.



Margins PAC’s mission is to aggregate and give voice to those middle-ground voters via grassroots organization.



In coordination with Margins PAC, Self’s No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado will run a Trump Pence 2020 paint scheme ahead of the upcoming presidential election on Tues., Nov. 3.



"We are incredibly proud to be a part of this grand tradition and look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Austin Wayne Self and AM Racing starting this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway,” offered W T Skip Leake, Treasurer of Margins PAC.



“We are proud to become a NASCAR sponsor and wish the team the best of luck in Sunday’s race.”



Self added, “With the support of Margins PAC, I am excited to have Trump Pence 2020 on the truck this weekend. Texas is a special place for me and with the elections coming up soon, hopefully, this should motivate people to vote!



“As for our performance, I also feel that we have found something in our truck that we really like, and I think Texas would be a great place for us to shift our momentum around for the final three races of the year.”



Ryan Salmon will continue to lead the team as crew chief this weekend. He made his debut last weekend at Kansas.



In addition to primary sponsor Margins PAC, GO TEXAN, AM Technical Solutions, Don’t Mess with Texas, AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 21st race of the year.



In 104 NGROTS races, Self, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year, has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.8 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 16th in the championship standings with three races remaining.



The SpeedyCash.com 400 (147 laps | 220.5 miles) is the 21st of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 37-truck field will take the green flag on Sun. Oct. 25, 2020, shortly after 11:00 a.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

