Stage Two Accident Relegates Raphael Lessard to a 33rd-Place Finish at Kansas

After finishing the first stage in the 11th position, Raphael Lessard was relegated to a 33rd-place finish at Kansas Speedway after being involved in a 10-truck accident in the opening laps of the second stage at Kansas Speedway.
Stage One Recap:
- Lessard started in the 10th position after a performance matrix based off finishing position from the previous race, ranking in owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.
- As the entire stage went green, Lessard finished 11th.
Stage Two Recap:
- At the stage break, Lessard radioed to his crew that his SiriusXM Tundra was loose throughout the racetrack. Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. summoned his rookie driver to pit road to tighten up the SiriusXM Tundra with a chassis adjustment along with four fresh tires and fuel. Lessard would restart in the 13th position and would choose the bottom lane for the restart.
- While battling for position, Lessard was collected in a 10-car accident off Turn 4. The SiriusXM team attempted to repair the Tundra for Lessard, but after running a couple of laps under caution with heavy smoke coming from out the truck, Hillman summoned his driver to the garage.
- Lessard would finish retire from the race and be credited with a 33rd-place finish.
KBM PR