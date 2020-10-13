DGR Crosley NGROTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

Hailie Deegan will be making her first career start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) Saturday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City in the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 for DGR-Crosley. The 19-year-old from Temecula, Calif., has been competing full time in the ARCA Menards Series this season.
Although Deegan has never made a lap in the truck, she does have previous experience at Kansas Speedway. She has two starts at the 1.5-mile intermediate track in the ARCA Menards Series, resulting in top-10 finishes in both races. Most recently she was ninth there for the race on July 24.
Deegan's goal for this race is to run every lap and gain as much experience as she can. She knows her learning curve is steep for this race, but is looking forward to the challenge.
The Clean Harbors 200 from Kansas Speedway will be run on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX. The 134-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.
Deegan on Kansas: "I'm super excited for my first Truck Series race at Kansas on Saturday. This will be a big learning experience for me and it will help me qualify for any races I may do next year. It will be challenging with no practice or qualifying, and having to start in the back based on points. The competition in the Truck Series is very good, which will make this that much harder, but it will help my development so much. This is a big step for me and I'm excited to take on this learning curve."
DGR Crosley PR