Holster Company Concealment Express to Sponsor Spencer Boyd at Kansas Speedway

Spencer Boyd, long known for the love of his country, announces the 100% made in the USA Holster Brand, Concealment Express, will be the primary sponsor for his No. 20 truck in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series race at Kansas Speedway.



Concealment Express has a natural synergy with Spencer and NASCAR fans. The brand produces the best KYDEX holsters in the industry and gets them into consumers' hands faster than anyone else. Speed is quite literally in their name. The leadership team at Concealment Express said, “When we started Concealment Express our goal was to produce the best KYDEX holsters possible and create manufacturing jobs in America. When we learned about this sponsorship opportunity with NASCAR, we knew that promoting our brand to Americans who share a love for speed and our beautiful country, that it was a perfect fit. Spencer Boyd represents our brand values and is definitely the best driver we could have partnered with.”



Concealment Express pride themselves on making the best KYDEX holsters in the industry, all designed and manufactured right here in the USA. Concealment Express disrupted the industry by developing a proprietary manufacturing process that allows them to eliminate the typical two to six week lead time that plagued other holster manufacturers.



“We’re wrapping this truck in carbon fiber, just like their holsters,” smirked Boyd. “Well, not actual carbon fiber but it will look like it. I ordered a holster for my Glock 19, it shipped the next day, and had an American flag on it. I’m super excited to have Concealment Express on board because they represent just about everything I stand for. We had some good speed at Kansas earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to going back.”



This will be Boyd’s seventh start at Kansas Speedway and the first appearance for Concealment Express in NASCAR. The ‘carbon fiber’ No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will unload from the Young’s Motorsports hauler and race Kansas Speedway in a double-header with the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday, October 17.



Tune in to Fox at 4:00pm ET for the Clean Harbors 250 or listen to the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90.



To get a quality holster fast go to www.concealmentexpress.com.



Spencer Boyd Racing PR