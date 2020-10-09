Timothy Peters to drive Halmar Racing to Beat Hunger #52 Toyota Tundra for Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway

Due to the recent change in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors  Truck Series schedule, Stewart Friesen will miss the Clean Harbors 200 NGROTS  event at Kansas Speedway  on October 17th. Friesen is already committed  to compete at Port Royal Speedway  in Pennsylvania for The Short Track Super Series 'Speed Showcase'  200.

Timothy Peters will step in and pilot the No.52 Halmar Racing To Beat Hunger Toyota Tundra. Friesen will return to the No.52 on October 25th at Texas Motor Speedway  for the SpeedyCash.com 400.

HFR and Friesen are excited for the opportunity to have Peters fill in. With 247 truck races run over 15 years Peters brings a wealth of NASCAR  Gander RV & Outdoors  Truck Series experience to HFR.  Peters has 11 wins, 128 top tens, and 8 poles over his NGROTS  career.

"The Kansas schedule  change recently announced by NASCAR moved the truck race to the same date as our previous commitment with the Short Track Super Series for the Speed Showcase  200 at Port Royal Speedway," said Friesen. "Since we are not in the NGROTS playoffs this year we decided to bring in Timothy Peters to drive the truck for us in Kansas. We are excited to see what Timothy can do with the HFR No. 52. Toyota Tundra. With his successful history in the Truck Series we are confident  in his ability to drive our truck to a strong finish."

