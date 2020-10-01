Gus Dean returns to Hill Motorsports for Truck Series Talladega match

Sophomore NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) driver Gus Dean will return to the scene and the site of his thrilling 2016 ARCA Menards Series victory at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway hoping to spoil the Truck Series Playoff party in Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250.



The Bluffton, S.C. native has often been credited as a gifted superspeedway racer and while his results haven’t always shown his impressive presence at or near the front of the field in ARCA and NASCAR competition, the two-time ARCA Menards Series winner is hoping his Hill Motorsports team can complete the task start to finish this weekend.



“I’m looking forward to Talladega this weekend, I always do,” Dean said. “It’s awesome to be reunited with Timmy and the Hill Motorsports team.



"We turned the fastest lap in the Truck Series race at Daytona in February and that’s a credit to the hard work of the team and crew chief Jamie Jones who literally put the truck together in less than two months.”



At Daytona, Dean, 26 was hovering in the main draft at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, but when the “big one” erupted, Dean was caught in the melee and left with a disappointing finish.



This weekend, he hopes to avoid the carnage and earn a career-best NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series finish.



“You could spend your entire day at the front of the field or the back of the field, make your climb and then get wiped out for doing nothing wrong,” added Dean. “That’s superspeedway racing though. It is also an opportunity for a team like us to go up there and contend and see if we cannot steal the thunder and win. It happened last year, it can happen again.”



As for a strategy on Saturday? Dean does not know yet.



“Just have to see how the start of the race unfolds,” he explained. “In order to finish first, you must first finish. We do not have anything to gain points wise, so if it gets a little hectic at the start, we will get out of the mess and regroup and make our charge later.



“If its calm, we’ll ride, make some laps and be ready to charge when its time.”



MASHONIT Apparel Co., a brand for those that live life wide open will continue to support Dean’s efforts in his second Truck Series start at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.



In addition to MASHONIT Apparel Co., Dean will proudly recognize officer Corey Whelihan – who is not only a Gus Dean fan, but a NASCAR supporter and quickly becoming a social media icon.



Whelihan, a Massachusetts patrolman has topped over 1 million followers on TikTok and 50,000 on Instagram, two platforms he has utilized throughout the pandemic to communicate with people on a variety of levels and topics.



“Corey has done a lot for not only the community he serves, but the world of social media too,” sounded Dean. “I’m bummed we could not have him at the race in person this weekend, but this is small way of showing our appreciation for all the good he and the other law enforcement officers do for others to make a positive difference especially during these difficult times.”



Whelihan’s badge will be showcased on the No. 56 Chevrolet Silverado, along with his name adorning the space above the passenger door.



It will be an exceptionally busy weekend for Whelihan too.



He is marrying his fiancé Leah this Friday, Oct. 2.



“I would like to thank Gus (Dean) and Hill Motorsports for showing support not only for me, but for the entire law enforcement community during what has been a very tough year for officers across the country,” said Whelihan.



“It’s amazing to see an organization stand up for what they believe on such a large stage. It’s a huge weekend for me too, but I’ll be trying to keep informed with what’s happening with the race and hope Gus and team can contend for the win!”



The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 38-truck field will take the green flag on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020, shortly after 12:00 p.m.



