At the close of the 200-mile race, the No. 16 ultimately outdid the rest of the field. This marked Hill’s second win of the 2020 season. Hill was one of three drivers to have already won at Las Vegas going into the race, due to his victory at the track in 2019. The win came in perfect timing for the regular season champion, since Hill finished 25th the week prior at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We didn’t have the best truck today. Sheldon (Creed) was much faster than us, but we will happily celebrate the victory,” Hill said with a smile.

Trailing by 0.546 seconds, Sheldon Creed managed to nab a runner-up finish. Tanner Gray, Stewart Friesen, and Chandler Smith rounded up the remainder of the top-five.

Throughout the race, there were two incident-related cautions and tons of side-by-side racing. The first yellow flag appeared for the competition caution on lap 10. Otherwise, both of the two stages persisted with no accident-related cautions. Though Brett Moffitt led the field to green, due to a competition-based formula, it was Sheldon Creed that took both the stage wins.

The first accident-related caution appeared on lap 84 for a spin from Ben Rhodes, who battled mechanical issues throughout the evening. Shortly thereafter with only 45 to go another yellow flag appeared for Jordan Anderson.

Las Vegas marked the second race in the 2020 playoffs for the Gander Trucks. Going into the race, the eight drivers that were above the cutoff line were Moffitt, Creed, Smith, Enfinger, Ankrum, Crafton, Rhodes, and Hill. Meanwhile, Eckes and Gilliland entered the race outside the cutline. After the 134-lap race, Hill, Creed, Moffitt, Smith, Enfinger, Ankrum, Crafton, and Eckes will head into Talladega next week above the cutline. Meanwhile, Rhodes (6 points below) and Gilliland (19 points below) are looking to continue their playoff hopes with solid runs at “Dega.”

Catch the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series back in action next Saturday, October 3, at Talladega Superspeedway, for what is sure to be an exciting event. Coverage can be found on FS1 at 1 PM ET.