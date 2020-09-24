Carson Hocevar to Compete Fulltime with Niece Motorsports in 2021

On the heels of an impressive run in his first start at Bristol Motor Speedway, Carson Hocevar and Niece Motorsports announce today that Hocevar will compete fulltime for Niece Motorsports in 2021 in the Truck Series.

“I’m so excited to get the opportunity to race fulltime next year with the Niece Motorsports group,” said Hocevar. “We’ve had some really strong runs in the few starts that we’ve had this season and I am grateful for the chance to continue that next year. I’ve learned so much already this year and know that we will keep improving next year too.”

To date, Hocevar has made five starts this season with the team. The young driver has shown an impressive ability to maneuver some of the toughest short tracks on the circuit, with his best finish of 12th coming at Dover International Speedway.

“Carson has really impressed us this season,” said team owner Al Niece. “He’s proven his talent – getting into the truck with no track time and really holding his own. We’re thrilled to have him with us fulltime next season and look forward to contending for wins together.”

Hocevar has also driven his family-owned No. 14 GM Parts Now, Precision Fleet Image super late model to five victories in keystone events across the country in 2020.

In addition to races at Bristol and Darlington, Hocevar has also raced at the Daytona Road Course, Gateway Motorsports Park and Richmond International Raceway this season for Niece Motorsports.

“As an organization we’ve been really impressed with Carson’s ability to race at these tracks that he hasn’t seen before, with no track time before the race,” said general manager Cody Efaw. “He’s a great racer and continues to learn and improve every time he gets behind the wheel. We have no doubt that Carson will be in contention for wins next year.”

Hocevar will return behind the wheel this season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway. The NGROTS will take the green flag on Friday, October 30 at 8 p.m. ET and will air live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR