Dylan Lupton Returns to DGR-Crosley Starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

DGR-Crosley announced today that Wilton, Calif., native Dylan Lupton will return to the team for a minimum of three NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) races this season beginning with Friday night’s World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

In addition to Las Vegas, Lupton will drive the No. 17 Ford F-150 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sun., Oct. 25 and the season finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Fri., Nov. 6.

Ten-time NGROTS veteran winning crew chief Marcus Richmond will lead Lupton’s efforts.

Additionally, Lupton will return to the ARCA Menards Series and compete in its season finale at Kansas Speedway for DGR-Crosley on Fri., Oct. 16.

“I am excited to return to DGR-Crosley for a few races this season,” said Lupton. “We had success together last season and I’m confident that we can build on that starting at Las Vegas and hopefully contend for wins throughout my schedule.”

DGR-Crosley co-owner, David Gilliland, is looking forward to Lupton’s return.

“We are happy to have Dylan back with us at DGR-Crosley for a few NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races this year,” offered Gilliland. “We had some good races with him last year, especially at the mile-and-a-half tracks, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with Marcus (Richmond, crew chief). I think they will be a solid combination and have great potential.”

Lupton is no stranger to NASCAR. A NASCAR Next alumnus, Lupton has experience in all three of NASCAR’s national series levels, including four starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. The Californian also has 35 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt.

A two-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series West division, Lupton had a six-race Truck Series opportunity with DGR-Crosley last year and earned one top-five and three top-10 finishes, including a career-best fifth at Kentucky Speedway and additional top-10 efforts at Chicagoland (Ill.) Speedway and Las Vegas.

His sixth race of the season at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway last November was cut short after inclement weather canceled qualifying and left Lupton on the sidelines despite practicing inside the top five.

“I feel like we still have some unfinished business from Homestead last year,” added Lupton. “DGR-Crosley brought me a fast truck, but unfortunately rain kept us from making the race. Hopefully, we can go to Las Vegas and finish what we started and have a successful race.”

While juggling an aggressive racing schedule, Lupton, 26, also graduated in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

A partnership announcement for Lupton at Las Vegas is forthcoming.