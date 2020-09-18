Up And Down Night For Kraus At Bristol

Derek Kraus had an up and down night on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway in NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series competition on Thursday.

The 19-year-old series rookie worked his way forward in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 IncredibleBank Toyota Tundra – getting up to second place on the half-mile track, before trouble came his way and left him to finish 15th.

Kraus charged from 15th on the grid and was up to 10th by Lap 25. He continued to pick off positions and finished eighth in the first stage of the race, at Lap 55. He gained more spots and finished the second stage in sixth, on Lap 110.

Kraus came on strong in the opening laps of the final stage, racing his way up to second place by Lap 129 of the 200-lap event. His race took a turn at that point, however, as he faded a few spots while experiencing a loose condition with his truck. Then, contact from another truck turned him into the wall. Although he was able to continue, he no longer had a truck capable of contending. He was able to finish on the lead lap and was 15th in the final rundown.

The circuit heads next week to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Kraus has two series starts.

BMR PR