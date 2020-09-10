Ryan Huff set for second Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway

For newcomer Ryan Huff, Thursday night’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway is his version of this year’s Daytona 500.



For the Williamsburg, Va. native, this week’s Truck Series regular-season finale will be the site of his second career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start and first for Cram Racing.



The ARCA Menards Series rookie will look to improve on his noteworthy top-20 finish debut in late July at Kansas Speedway driving for Reaume Bros. Racing.



While never turning a lap at his hometown track of Richmond Raceway, Huff is excited for Thursday night and eager to continue to enhance his Motorsports resume.



“I can’t wait for Thursday night,” said Huff. “I feel very blessed to be able to once again compete in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. It’s a tough series with a lot of racers that I have a lot of respect for – but I’m looking forward to taking the green flag at Richmond and seeing what we can produce as a team.”



And for the 19-year-old Huff, he is taking the same approach that led him to one of the best finishes of the season for Reaume Bros. Racing this summer.



“It’s just about being mistake-free and getting the most I can out of the truck,” added Huff. “Certainly, the lack of practice and qualifying is a bummer but everyone’s in the same position, so I just have to make the best of it and try to have a successful second race and look ahead to the future.”



In-between his action in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, Huff has also been competing in the ARCA Menards Series for Fast Track Racing.



Competing in half of the season thus far, Huff has earned two top-10 finishes in seven starts and sits 12th in the championship standings. With the experience of tracks like Daytona, Talladega, Pocono and Kansas – Huff is excited to get back to his racing roots and compete at a short track in 2020.



“I’ve raced in just one short track race this year in ARCA Menards Series and that was at Lucas Oil Raceway,” Huff said. “I haven’t been racing as long as some of these drivers but I started my career on the short track and now I get the chance to compete in one of NASCAR’s top national series on a short track and that’s a huge blessing.



“I’m doing everything I can to prepare myself for the race this week. Whether it’s watching older races, studying photos and even talking to others, I’m trying to do my part to make sure I’m able to give 110 percent behind the wheel when it counts most. We’re going to have fun on Thursday night, but its business too.”



Land & Coates promoting their Hustler Mowers brand will serve as the primary marketing partner For more on Ryan Huff, follow him on Twitter (@driverRyanHuff) and like him on Facebook (@driverRyanHuff).



The ToyotaCare 250 (250 laps| 187.5 miles) is the 16th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 35-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs. Sept. 10, 2020, shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).



Ryan Huff PR