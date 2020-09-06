Raphael Lessard Scores Fourth Top-10 in Last Five Races

Making his first career start at Darlington Raceway, Raphael Lessard brought the No. 4 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra home in the sixth position and picked up his fourth top-10 in the last five races.

Stage One Recap:

Lessard would finish the first stage in the eighth position to score three stage points.

During the competition caution on Lap 20, the rookie driver radioed to his crew that he was still learning the racetrack. Hillman summoned his driver to pit road and the over-the-wall crew administered a four-tire and fuel stop. The rookie driver would exit pit road 10 th , and on the choose lap, he would line up in the fourth row on the bottom lane.

Under the first caution of the day on Lap 6, the rookie driver was running fourth and radioed to his crew that his Mobil 1 Tundra was "sliding around." Veteran crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. kept his rookie on the racetrack. The team would restart fourth, and on the choose lap, the rookie driver lined up in the third row on the outside lane.

Lessard started in the sixth position after a performance matrix based off finishing position from the previous race, ranking in owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race.

Stage Two Recap:

Lessard would finish the second stage in the sixth position to garner five stage points.

In the middle of the run, Lessard radioed to his crew that his Toyota Tundra needed "more rear grip."

At the stage break, Lessard was summoned down pit road for four tires, fuel and an adjustment. The rookie driver came off pit road in the fifth position. On the choose lap, the 19-year-old driver lined up in the fourth row on the top lane.

Final Stage:

During the stage caution, Lessard was called to pit road for four tires and fuel. He would roll off the pit lane in the third position. On the choose lap, he lined up in the second row on the top lane.

At the fifth caution on Lap 104, Lessard radioed to his crew that his Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra was "tight in the center of both corners" and that the "truck won't go on restarts." The rookie driver stayed out and would restart in the fourth position.

At the sixth caution on Lap 124, Lessard radioed to his crew from the ninth position that his Mobil 1 Tundra was "wrecking loose." He was called to pit road for a four-tire and fuel stop. He would restart as the fifth driver on the top lane.

When the seventh caution flew on Lap 146, Lessard was in the sixth position when he radioed that he was loose and doing everything he could to pass Christian Eckes for position. In a strategy call, Hillman called his rookie driver down pit lane for four tires and fuel. Before going green at the first and only attempt at NASCAR Overtime, the Canadian driver was told to go all out.