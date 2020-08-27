GMS Racing Adds Greg Biffle to Darlington Truck Fleet

GMS Racing officials announced today that NASCAR Champion and two-time Southern 500 winner, Greg Biffle, will pilot the No. 24 Chevrolet for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Darlington Speedway.

Biffle has accumulated an impressive resume throughout his NASCAR career. Two Championships and 56 wins across all three National Series. The 50-year-old has six years of experience in the Gander Trucks and in those six years he collected one Championship, 17 wins, 43 top-five’s, 55 top-10’s and 12 pole awards.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” said Biffle. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week in and week out. So needless to say when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolet’s, at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down. I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Biffle will take to the track in his No. 24 Chevrolet in The South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Speedway on September 8th at 2 p.m. EST. The 147-lap event will be broadcasted live on FS1 and Motor Racing Network. Biffle’s sponsorship and paint scheme will be announced at a later date.

GMS Racing PR