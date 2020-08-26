Natalie Decker adds four NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races to schedule

Thanks to major partner N29 Capital Partners LLC, Ruedebusch Development & Construction and her Niece Motorsports team, WWT Raceway 200 presented by CK Power, ToyotaCare 250, UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, and SpeedyCash.com 400 will see the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado on the track.



“I’m so thankful N29 and Niece Motorsports are giving me this opportunity to do four more races this year! I’m very excited and can’t wait to get to Gateway,” said Decker.



Gateway will be a familiar track for Decker, as she competed in ARCA Midwest Tour, ARCA by Menards, and last year in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Richmond will be a new stomping ground for Decker, and she looks forward to learning that track. Then back to the world's fastest half-mile track - It's Bristol Baby and Texas is the home of team owner Al Niece, which is an added bonus for Decker.

Coming off the Daytona Road course what she called, "One of the craziest and hardest races I have ever ran," Decker is focused on her training regimen and preparation for the added tracks.

Niece Motorsports PR