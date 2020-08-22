Late-Race Pit Violation Relegates Lessard to 19th-Place Finish at Dover

Raphael Lessard finished 19th in his second career start at Dover International Speedway. The rookie driver was running in the top-15 prior to a green-flag pit stop in the final stage before he was assessed a pass-through penalty for a commitment line violation.

The 19-year-old driver was able to score two stage points after completing the first stage in the ninth position.

Stage One Recap:

Lessard started in the fifth position after a performance matrix based off of finishing position from the previous race, ranking in owner points standings and the fastest lap from the previous race on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

During the first caution of the day, the rookie driver radioed to his crew that he needed more grip but felt that his No. 4 CANAC Toyota Tundra was getting better as the race progressed.

Under the competition caution, Lessard told his crew that he would drift up from the bottom of the racetrack to get a run on corner exit.

Lessard would finish the stage in the ninth position and score two stage points.

Stage Two Recap:

Before the start of Stage Two, Lessard radioed to his crew that his CANAC Tundra was "too free." The rookie driver was told that he was overdriving Turn Three based on the team observing broadcast video footage. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. summoned his driver to pit lane, and the over-the-wall crew administered a stop consisting of four tires, fuel and adjustments. After the pit stop, Lessard was told that his tires looked good and that he could push when needed. He would restart in the 13th position to start Stage Two.

As the Stage Two went caution free until two laps were remaining Lessard would fall back a couple spots and finish the stage in the 15th position.

Final Stage:

During the stage caution, Lessard radioed to his crew that he needed over all grip. The rookie driver was summoned to pit road for four tires and fuel. He would start the stage from the 10th position.

In the middle of the run, the Canadian driver radioed to his crew that his CANAC Tundra continued to lack grip and would get tighter as the run continued.

On Lap 166, Lessard was called to pit road for four tires, fuel, and adjustments; however, coming to pit road, he was issued a commitment line violation and would have to serve a pass-through penalty. He would cycle back to the 18th position.

During the final caution of the day on Lap 194, the rookie driver was called to pit road for adjustments.

Lessard would finish in the 19th position.

