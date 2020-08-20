Plan B Sales Announces Spencer Boyd Partnership and 2020 Diecast

One of NASCAR’s most fan-friendly drivers, Spencer Boyd, has partnered up with Plan B Sales for primary sponsorship at the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Championship race in Phoenix. As the race is close to Veteran’s Day, Boyd will run a patriotic paint scheme that fans can have their name or a Veteran’s name printed on the truck bed. The exact scheme with names will also be made into a diecast as a tribute to all that have served.



“I love diecasts,” said Boyd. “For me, I look at the ones I collected growing up then at the ones of cars I’ve actually raced. It’s a bit surreal still honestly. This one with Plan B (Sales) means a lot because we are honoring military Veterans and the fans get to have names on there. We couldn’t race without our freedoms or people watching, so it’s really cool especially after this season where our perspectives got shifted a bit.”



Plan B Sales is a one-stop-shop for the public and a stocking distributor of licensed motorsports products. They are also Lionel’s largest account serving the motorsports market. Collectibles ranging from diecasts, replica helmets, Sam Bass artwork, and much more can be found at their shop in Concord, NC or online at www.planbsales.com. Additionally a great partner to teams and drivers, Plan B is no stranger to sponsorship at many levels of racing and this is the first partnership with Spencer Boyd.



“Spencer and I have talked for a couple years on putting something together,” mentioned Brent Powell, owner of Plan B Sales. “His first diecast of the Grunt Style No. 76 flew off the shelves and his winning truck from Talladega sold out. We are fellow Missourians as well so we are cut from the same cloth. It’s fulfilling to help such a hard-working driver while being able to put a great business deal around it.”



In his fifth year of NASCAR competition Spencer Boyd is known for supporting our military through the years. Boyd commented, “From the days where active military or Veterans could write their name on my car with a Sharpie to this one, I’d love to see some of the familiar names as well as some new ones be memorialized on this truck.”



To Pre-Order Spencer’s No. 20 Plan B Sales diecast with your name on the deck lid go to https://www.planbsales.com/ ProductDetails.asp? ProductCode=T202024PCSP- NAMEONCAR

Spencer Boyd PR