AM Racing, Austin Wayne Self ready to tame Monster Mile

Bouncing back in spectacular fashion from their late-race mishap at Michigan with a season-high 11th place run last Sunday at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, Austin Wayne Self and his AM Racing team head to Dover (Del.) International Speedway determined to deliver a top-10 finish in Friday afternoon’s KDI Office Technology 200.



Switching gears from road racing to short track racing, Friday’s 200-lap slugfest is the first of five consecutive races with the track length under 1.5-miles and taking the series’ through the end of their first race of the Playoffs next month at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.



While looking for a Playoff spot by virtue of a victory in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS), Self and his Eddie Troconis-led team have been showcasing speed over the past six weeks which undoubtedly puts them as a sleeper should the carpet unravel, the dots connect and luck on their side over the next four races.



“I’m really proud of this AM Racing team,” said Self. “While Michigan was a bummer with our finish, our performance was something to be proud of. Last weekend at Daytona we were able to showcase that whether big track, small track or road course – we have speed in our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverados and it has our team upbeat about this next stretch of races.”



Self returns to Dover where he has three previous starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, including a track-best of 15th in 2018.



“Dover is a cool race track with a lot of banking but it’s a place where I feel like you have to be aggressive in order to have a good finish,” said Self.”



“Track position is important at a place like Dover and while we’ll be likely starting mid-pack again based on the formula, it will be important for us to use the start and restarts to our advantage to get as many positions as we can. Sometimes, the race take a long green-flag look to it and others it’s a caution-fest, so you have to be prepared for anything.



“I’ve never been to Dover without practice or qualifying, so we’re going to start with our basics and what we learned last year there and hope we can build off that for the rest of the race.”



Of course, the goal is to try and put the Statesville, N.C.-based AM Racing team in Victory Lane before the Playoffs launch at Bristol, but the Austin, Tex. native says if his team doesn’t make a

Playoff berth this year – he expects the performance trend to continue to climb aboard his No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado from now until Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



“We’re a relatively small team, but we’re making big strides with our heart and passion of racing,” added Self. “We have a lot of people, including our partners who are devoted to our race team and focused on seeing our team succeed not only in 2020 but as we start to think ahead to 2021.”



In addition to primary partners GO TEXAN and AM Technical Solutions, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and Prasek’s will serve as associate partners in the 13th race of the year.



In 96 NGROTS races, the 2014 ARCA Menards Series Rookie of the Year has two top-fives (second at Daytona 2017, fifth at Michigan 2019) and seven top-10 finishes. The Texan maintains an average finish of 18.5 during his five years of competition.



The Austin, Texas native is nestled 17th in the championship standings with 11 races remaining.



The KDI Office Technology 200 (200 laps| 200 miles) is the 13th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Fri. Aug. 21, 2020 shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

