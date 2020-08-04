ChevyGoods.com to Sponsor David Gravel in NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

GMS Racing announced today ChevyGoods.com will spnosor the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado piloted by David Gravel in Friday's NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at Michigan International Speedway.

The ChevyGoods.com website launched in February and offers a new home for customers to purchase official Chevrolet Accessories at winning prices.

"Making the switch from dirt to asphalt is going to be a challenge for me, but I'm ready for it," said Gravel. "I'm so thankful to be able to represent a brand like Chevrolet and to have Jeff (Gordon) and Mike (Beam, President of GMS Racing) believe in me and give me this opportunity. I'm looking forward to my first NASCAR start with ChevyGoods.com on board and I'm ready to go out there and compete."

Gravel has 54 career World of Outlaw feature wins to his name and was the 2019 Knoxville National Champion. The 28-year-old was the first driver since 1992 to collect a perfect 500 score at the Knoxville Nationals. He is also a two-time Williams Grove National Open winner, a two-time Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup winner and he locked himself into the 2019 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals A-Main in addition to numerous other accomplishments.

"It's very exciting to be a part of David Gravel's venture into NASCAR," said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. "We're blessed to be able to continue to grow our Chevrolet partnership with ChevyGoods.com"

The No. 24 ChevyGoods.com Silverado will make its debut at Michigan International Speedway on Friday, August 7 at 6pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

GMS Racing PR