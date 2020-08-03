M&D Blacktop Paves the Way to Michigan for Spencer Boyd

M&D Blacktop, the oldest and longest lasting seal coating company in Central Ohio, will be the primary sponsor of Spencer Boyd’s No. 20 truck at Michigan International Speedway.



“The guys over at M&D are great,” said Spencer Boyd. “They signed on for the dirt race at Eldora because the race was going to be in their backyard right there in Ohio. When COVID hit and changed up the schedule resulting in Eldora being cancelled, they didn’t skip a beat and came on board for Michigan. Their flexibility shows what amazing leadership they have running their company.”



Founded in 1964, M&D Blacktop’s #1 goal has always been complete customer satisfaction. Over the years they have grown to become a full service asphalt maintenance company. With a fleet of custom made equipment and highly trained work crews, M&D Blacktop does asphalt paving, repairs, seal coating, line striping, and sport courts. Commercial businesses should visit www.mdblacktop.com to check out their award-winning work.



“It’s a natural relationship for an asphalt company to be involved with NASCAR,” said M&D Sales Manager Mark Nance Jr. “Between that and Spencer’s hardworking values, we are proud to be in a position to help get him to the track. We were going to talk to Tony Stewart about paving Eldora but I guess we’ll have to wait until next year to do that.”



Returning to the track after a historic double header in Kansas, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series heads north to the Irish Hills for Michigan International Speedway’s 2 mile D-shaped Speedway. Boyd made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at this track in 2019 making MIS the only NASCAR race track at which he has raced all three series. “Michigan is fast,” commented Boyd. “We’ve got the draft there and you’re in the gas a lot. I’ve got some asphalt experts in my corner so we’re gunning for a great finish.”



The Young’s Motorsports No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will adorn asphalt on the sides of the truck as their 25 year old driver straps in for the 11th race of the season. Tune in to FS1 on Friday, August 7 at 6:00pm ET for the 200 mile truck race or listen to the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90.

Spencer Boyd Racing PR