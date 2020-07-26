Brandon Jones Finishes Eighth in Kansas Truck Race

Making his third start of the season for Kyle Busch Motorsports

(KBM), NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones registered and eighth-place finish in Saturday's NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series event at Kansas Speedway. Jones made his way inside the top-five late in the race after crew chief Danny Stockman called for a fuel-only stop in an effort to gain track position, but handling issues wouldn't allow him to advance further in the closing laps.

Jones who also raced for KBM on Friday night, participated in his third race across a 24-hour span in the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Saturday afternoon.

Stage One Recap:

Jones started from the second position based on an inversion of the top-15 finishers from Friday night, but in the opening laps fell outside the top five as he battled a tight condition that was more prevalent when getting back to the throttle through the turns.

Halfway through the opening segment, the Delta Faucets® Tundra started to improve and Jones would cross the stripe in the fifth spot.

Stage Two Recap:

After getting four fresh tires a full load of fuel and a trackbar adjustment between stages, the No. 51 Toyota lined up 13 th for the start of Stage Two on Lap 36 due to a handful of teams electing to take just two tires.

With passing at a premium, Jones would spend the majority of the stage running in the 15th spot, but as the handling of his Toyota went south in the later stages fell back to 18th to complete the second stanza.

Final Stage Recap:

Jones reported that his Delta Faucets® Tundra was "getting tighter center and off," before hitting pit road. The over-the-wall crew administered a four-tire and fuel stop with another chassis adjustment and returned their driver to the track scored in the 14 th position for the start of the Final Stage.

In the opening laps of the segment, the Georgia native reported that his Toyota was "loose from the wall to center and tight exit," as he remained running around the 15 th position.

After a two-truck accident slowed the field for the fifth time on Lap 78, veteran crew chief Danny Stockman rolled the dice to improve track position for the closing laps, calling for a fuel-only stop.

Jones restarted from the 14 th position but the top 10 trucks pitted after the field was slowed again two laps later, putting the No. 51 third for a restart on Lap 88.

The Xfinity Series regular made a three-wide bid for the lead but would settle into the fifth spot.

He gained one position and lined up forth for the final restart of the event on lap 112 but was plagued by handling in the closing laps and would finish eighth.

KBM PR