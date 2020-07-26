Raphael Lessard Equals Season-Best Result by Finishing 11th at Kansas

Raphael Lessard rebounded from a late-race tire issue that caused his No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra to spin late in the race to equal his season-best result with an 11th-place finish in the e.p.t 200 at Kansas Speedway.

Stage One Recap:

Lessard started in the 16 th after a top-15 invert was established after last night's event at Kansas Speedway. In the opening stage, Lessard radioed to his crew that he was really tight off the corner.

Stage Two Recap:

During the second caution of the day on Lap 44, the rookie driver was running 13 th and radioed to his crew that he found something while running the bottom groove. He would restart from the 12 th position

Before the start of Stage Two, Lessard radioed to his crew that he first started the opening stint being free on entry, but as the run continued, the Mobil 1 Tundra turned tight. Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. summoned the rookie driver down pit road and the over-the-wall crew administered a four tire and fuel stop with an air pressure adjustment. Lessard would restart in the 12 th position.

Final Stage:

During the stage caution, Lessard communicated to Hillman Jr. that he couldn't work the top lane but wanted to work the bottom lane. The rookie was summoned down pit road for four tires and fuel. He would restart from the 14th position.

The fourth caution of the day flew on Lap 74 as Lessard had worked his way to the 12th position. He radioed to his crew that his truck was running better at the top.

Under the fifth caution of the day on Lap 79, the rookie driver mentioned that he felt that his truck was the "best that it's been." He stayed out and would restart from the eighth position.

Under the sixth caution on Lap 84, Lessard radioed to his crew that he wanted a little bit more of the previous adjustments. Under the red flag, Lessard and the team debated on whether to pit or not, and eventually decided to come down pit road for four tires and fuel. He would restart from the 11th position.

Under the seventh caution of the day on Lap 95, the Mobil 1 Tundra stayed out and restarted from the 12th position.

Four laps prior to spinning in Turn One to bring out the eighth caution, Lessard radioed to his crew that he had a left-front tire rub. The rookie driver was summoned to pit road to change only the left side tires in an effort to stay on the lead lap. After staying on the lead lap, Hillman summoned the rookie down pit road for four tires. Lessard received a penalty for pitting too soon and would restart at the tail of the field in the 21st position.

Lessard worked his way up to the 17th position before the final caution of the day flew on Lap 109. Under the caution, the rookie driver was reminded to watch where he begins to pass on the restart.