Eckes Finishes 13th in First Race of Kansas Doubleheader

Christian Eckes battled a loose-handling Safelite Tundra to a 13th-place finish in the first race of a doubleheader weekend at Kansas Speedway. Eckes started from the pole, and led three times for 10 laps. With a 15-truck invert based on tonight's results for tomorrow's event, the No. 18 team will line up third for tomorrow's 134-lap event at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Stage One Recap:

The No. 18 Toyota lined up 16 th for the Lap 23 restart but over the final seven laps was able to maneuver his way up to the seventh spot.

After the first caution of the race occurred on Lap 20, crew chief Rudy Fugle summoned his driver to pit road for a four-tire and fuel stop with a chassis adjustment.

He reported the Safelite Tundra was too loose, and it didn't allow him to put steering wheel input into it.

Stage Two Recap:

The Safelite Tundra would be scored in the sixth position when Stage Two ended on lap 60.

Having already pitted late in Stage One, Fugle kept his driver on track between stages. Eckes lined up first when Stage Two went green on Lap 36. He was able to maintain the top spot for seven of the next eight laps, before reporting that he had "no rear grip" and began falling backwards.

Final Stage Recap:

When pit road opened, Eckes brought the No. 18 Toyota to the attention of his over-the-wall crew who administered a four-tire and stop with several adjustments to try and improve the handling for their driver.

The New York native lined up second and was gain would put his Tundra out front, this time for three laps, before falling backwards a few spots.

Eckes was scored in the fourth position when the fourth and final caution of the night occurred on Lap 83. Fugle summoned him to pit road for what would be the final time of the night, putting on four fresh tires, making more adjustments and filling the No. 18 Toyota with fuel.