Raphael Lessard Finishes 16th Friday Night at Kansas

Lessard started in the 12th position after a random draw in tiers based on the 2020 Gander Trucks owner's points. During the first 20 laps run prior to the first caution, the Toyota Development Driver was free everywhere when running by himself on the racetrack and tight on the top side of the racetrack when in traffic. During that first caution, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. called his rookie driver down pit road and the over-the-wall crew would administer a two-tire stop. He would restart in the 13th position.