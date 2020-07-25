Raphael Lessard Finishes 16th Friday Night at Kansas

Raphael Lessard started 12th and finished 16th in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at Kansas Speedway. Lessard battled a loose-handling Mobil 1 Tundra throughout the 134-lap event. Based on his 16th-place result in tonight's race, the 19-year-old Canadian driver will line up 16th for tomorrow's race, which begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Stage One Recap:
- Lessard started in the 12th position after a random draw in tiers based on the 2020 Gander Trucks owner's points. During the first 20 laps run prior to the first caution, the Toyota Development Driver was free everywhere when running by himself on the racetrack and tight on the top side of the racetrack when in traffic. During that first caution, crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. called his rookie driver down pit road and the over-the-wall crew would administer a two-tire stop. He would restart in the 13th position.
- Lessard would finish Stage One in the 11th position.
Stage Two Recap:
- Before the start of Stage Two, Lessard radioed to his crew that his Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra was tighter overall. Due to pitting less than ten laps prior to the stage break, Lessard stayed on the racetrack and restarted from the third position. Under the caution, he was told to run his left side tires on the top seam in the turns because it would help him protect the top lane.
- With four laps remaining in the stage, Lessard radioed to his crew that he had no grip.
- The rookie driver would finish the stage in the 16th position.
Final Stage:
- During the caution, Lessard was called down pit road for four tires and fuel. He would restart from the eighth position.
- During the fourth caution of the night, Lessard was running in the ninth position and radioed that he felt that the right-rear tire lacked grip. Hillman called his rookie down pit road and the over-the-wall crew administered a four-tire stop in what would be the final pit stop of the night. Lessard would restart from the 11th position.
- On Lap 100, Lessard radioed in that he was doing everything he can but his Mobil 1 Tundra was too loose. Thirteen laps later, he radioed that he was searching to find grip on the racetrack.
- When the checkered flag flew, Lessard was scored in the 16th position.
