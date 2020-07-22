Destiny Homes to Sponsor Brett Moffitt at Kansas Speedway

Destiny Homes is proud to announce the extension of their partnership with Grimes, Iowa native Brett Moffitt and GMS Racing into the 2020 season. This will mark the third consecutive season Iowa-based Destiny Homes has partnered with Brett Moffitt and their second season sponsoring GMS Racing.

Moffitt has had a lot of success with the Destiny Homes colors on Moffitt's trucks the past two seasons, with back-to-back wins at Iowa Speedway in 2018 and 2019, and a fifth-place effort in last year's event at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Moffitt and his No. 23 GMS Racing team are hoping to build on that success as the Destiny Homes colors will debut this coming week at Kansas Speedway for the doubleheader weekend with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

"We have been fortunate to be a part of two wins with Brett Moffitt the past two years at Iowa Speedway, and we look forward to hopefully getting back to victory lane with him and GMS Racing soon," said Dan Sparks, President of Destiny Homes. "As a company we have worked hard to deliver high quality homes at affordable prices for the Essential Housing demand in Central Iowa, while also giving back to the local communities we serve. Stay tuned for some announcements coming soon on our 2020 plans with Brett and GMS!"

"Really excited about having Destiny Homes back on our truck this weekend at Kansas Speedway," said Moffitt. "I wish we were going back to my hometown track at Iowa Speedway this year and race for three wins in a row there. We were fast last year at Kansas and hope to replicate the success we've have with Destiny Homes the past two years at Iowa and take them to victory lane Friday and Saturday this weekend."

Destiny Homes will be featured on Moffitt's No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado for both races at Kansas Speedway, Friday night, July 24th at 7:00pm ET and again for the second part of the double header on Saturday, July 25th at 1:30pm ET. Both events will air live on FS1 and MRN. The partnership will extend through the end of the 2020 season with additional races and promotional details announced at a later date.

GMS Racing PR