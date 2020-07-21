Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

Todd Gilliland is hoping to put a tough night at Texas Motor Speedway behind him and focus on not one, but two NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) races this weekend at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. This will be the first doubleheader weekend for the trucks racing on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Gilliland has one prior NGROTS start at the intermediate track. Last year he started fifth and finished third. He was not able to compete at Kansas in 2018 since the race was held just before his 18th birthday.

The Front Row Motorsports team will be taking the same Speedco Ford F-150 it raced at Kentucky Speedway where Gilliland finished 10th and Pocono (Pa.) Raceway where he finished fourth.

Speedco, part of the Love's family of companies, will be back on Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 at Kansas. Love's provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love's has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Love's and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love's is committed to providing customers with "Clean Places, Friendly Faces" at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com .

The NGROTS 200 doubleheader from Kansas Speedway will be run on Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Both races will be broadcast live on FS1. The 134-lap races will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 30 and 60.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Kansas: 1 (2019)

Best Start: 5th

Best Finish: 3rd

2020 Driver Point Standings: 9th

Gilliland on Kansas: "I really enjoyed racing at Kansas last year, so I'm excited to get to race there twice this weekend. After wrecking at Texas last week I'm ready to put that behind me and focus on having two good races to make up some of the points we lost. It's hard to believe we aren't that far away from the playoffs starting, so every point counts. My Front Row Motorsports team has been working late at the shop this week to get ready for the doubleheader so we are ready to go when we unload the Speedco Ford."