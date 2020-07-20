RemainSafe Announces Acquisition of SteelSafe Shelters with Spencer Boyd Partnership

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver, Spencer Boyd has formed a new partnership with RemainSafe to promote their acquisition of SteelSafe Shelters. SteelSafe Shelters is a United States manufacturer of above ground and underground storm shelters and safe rooms.



“Having grown up in Missouri, I know all too well what a tornado siren sounds like,” said Boyd. “Debuting this partnership at Kansas Speedway hits home for me and much of my family in the area. There are a lot of people across the Midwest that could use a SteelSafe Shelter so I’m delighted to help promote a company that helps keep people safe in their homes and of course because they are made in the USA.”



Steelsafe Shelters has spent the last decade servicing the North Alabama market with FEMA-Compliant Safe Rooms, Panic Rooms, and Tornado Shelters. As RemainSafe takes this product nationwide and partners with Spencer Boyd, RemainSafe is pleased to offer a 20% discount off any Safe Room, Below Ground model, or Custom Closet with code BOYD20 if purchased by August 31 at www.steelsafeshelters.com.



“Spencer exemplifies our guiding principles of Safety, Security, and Sustainability and we couldn’t be happier to sponsor him in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series this year and into the future," said Andy Smith, CEO of RemainSafe. "The No. 20 SteelSafe Shelters Chevy Silverado looks incredible and our team is excited to watch him run as strong as a SteelSafe Shelter. NASCAR has always taken safety very seriously and we feel this sponsorship aligns with our core mission: ‘We Save Lives’."



Boyd had some thoughts going into the weekend at Kansas Speedway, “This double-header is a cool way to make my 5th and 6th career starts at Kansas Speedway. It’s exciting to announce a new partner and paint scheme in my old stomping grounds and while we usually ask the fans to name the truck, I think this girl is clearly called ‘Twister’.”



The SteelSafe Shelters Chevrolet Silverado will run the second race of the double header at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, July 25. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 1:30pm ET.

Spencer Boyd PR