2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Texas Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started first for Saturday night's Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Kentucky winner led for seven laps until a flat right rear tire forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop from the lead under green, putting him two laps down. The team tried to go off strategy to get back on the lead lap, but luck was not on their side and were unable to recover laps. Creed ultimately finished 16th, three laps down

- Creed led once for a total of seven laps.

- Creed is currently third in the points standings, 32 points behind the leader. Creed is locked in to the playoffs and is currently the second seed with one win.

"The downside of today is getting a flat when you're leading in the first 10 laps of the race and just put us behind. The positive is that our Chevy Accessories Chevy was extremely fast after a few adjustments. Bummed we couldn't get those laps back, but the truck is in one piece and we'll try again next week."