2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Texas Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Jul 19 147
2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Texas Recap NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accesories Chevrolet Silverado

START: 1st

FINISH: 16th

POINTS: 3rd

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started first for Saturday night's Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway. The Kentucky winner led for seven laps until a flat right rear tire forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop from the lead under green, putting him two laps down. The team tried to go off strategy to get back on the lead lap, but luck was not on their side and were unable to recover laps. Creed ultimately finished 16th, three laps down

- Creed led once for a total of seven laps.

- Creed is currently third in the points standings, 32 points behind the leader. Creed is locked in to the playoffs and is currently the second seed with one win.

"The downside of today is getting a flat when you're leading in the first 10 laps of the race and just put us behind. The positive is that our Chevy Accessories Chevy was extremely fast after a few adjustments. Bummed we couldn't get those laps back, but the truck is in one piece and we'll try again next week."

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Chevrolet Silverado

START: 6th

FINISH: 19th        

POINTS: 5th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Zane Smith started sixth for Saturday night's event. Smith quickly climbed through the field and was able to take the lead on Lap 13. Smith was one of the only truck capable of hanging with the leaders throughout the first stage, but would finish Stage One in the second position. The No. 21 team elected to pit under caution with four laps to go in the second stage. Smith finished Stage Two in the fifth position, gaining valuable stage points. Smith led the field to green for the start of the final stage. Smith reported a vibration with 50 laps remaining in the race and the team pitted under green to address the issue. Smith made contact with wall with 30 laps remaining in the race, the team was forced to pit again and Smith ultimately finished 19th.

- Smith led twice for a total of 26 laps.

- Smith is currently fifth in points, 46 points behind the leader.

"That result is brutal for sure. We ran up front all night until that last stage. We had two right rears go down along with a right front and just didn't have enough time to recover. I've got to thank everybody for the support and thank my guys for all the hard work they put in. We'll keep on digging on move on to Kansas next week."

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 GMS Fabrication Chevrolet Silverado

START: 8th

FINISH: 5th

POINTS: 6th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Brett Moffitt started eighth for Saturday's event at Texas Motor Speedway. Moffitt slowly climbed through the field, finishing fifth in the first stage and collecting valuable stage points. The team pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and track bar adjustments. Moffitt reported positive changes in the handling of the truck, but needed security in the rear. The team stayed out under caution late in the second stage and Moffitt won Stage Two. Moffitt climbed to third during a long green flag run in the final stage of the race, but a late race restart relegated him to a fifth palce finish.

- Moffitt won Stage Two, his first stage victory of the season.

- Moffitt led twice for a total of seven laps.

- This is Moffitt's second top-five finish of the season.

- Moffitt is currently sixth in the championship points standings, 47 points behind the leader.

"It was grueling in the Texas heat today, that's for sure. We made it through and I'll sleep good tonight. To have a good run, it was well needed for our team, to win a stage and get a top five. We've been struggling a little bit this year, the performance hasn't been where we expect it to be. Chad (Norris, crew chief) and everyone on this 23 team did their jobs tonight and I did the best I could today. I felt like had it gone green we would've ended up third so that last caution was kind of a bummer. We got something to build off now, so we'll move forward and go get wins."

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

START: 13th

FINISH: 7th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Justin Haley started 13th in his first Gander Trucks start since 2018. Haley reported the truck was tight in the opening stage, but climbed to ninth by the end of Stage One. The team pitted for four tires, fuel and a small air pressure adjustment during the stage break. Haley continued to climb through the field in the second stage, reporting the handling was a little better, but still tight. The team pitted for four tires and a track bar adjustment under caution on Lap 76. Haley started the final stage in the eighth position and would get as high as fifth, before ultimately finishing seventh.

- This is Haley's fourth top-10 finish in four Gander Trucks starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

"I had a lot of fun tonight. It took a few laps to get the feel of the truck, since I hadn't been in a truck since 2018. We were tight most of the race, but just kept making adjustments and slowly worked our way up towards the front. I would've loved to have a shot at the win, but it was nice to get a top-10 in my first truck race back. We kept my streak alive, I've had a top-10 in every truck race I've run at Texas. It was a blast to reunite with GMS for the night and I can't thank everyone enough for the opportunity."

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA Chevrolet Silverado

START: 9th

FINISH: 6th

POINTS: 8th

Notes & Quotes:—

- Tyler Ankrum started ninth for Saturday night's event at Texas Motor Speedway. Ankrum reported the truck was handling very well during the first break and the team pitted for four tires, fuel and minimal adjustments after earning valuable stage points with a third place finish in Stage One. Ankrum reported the truck was tightening up as the second stage progressed and was very tight on the short run, but salvaged a third place finish in Stage Two. Ankrum was one of the last to pit under green flag pit stops during the final stage. The team made the correct adjustments to help on the final restart and Ankrum would ultimately finish sixth.

- This is Ankrum's third top-10 finish of the season.

- This is Ankrum's third top-10 finish in three starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

- Ankrum is currently eighth in championship points standings, 23 points above the playoff cutoff line.

"We had a solid LiUNA Chevy tonight. We're making steps in the right direction and we keep on building. We have a great idea for what we need at Kansas for the double header and I think we will have great speed there as well. I can't thank everyone enough for their hard work and dedication to get us to this point."

GMS Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

