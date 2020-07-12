Eckes Finishes Sixth in Rain-Shortened Event at Kentucky

Christian Eckes had a fast Safelite Tundra in Saturday evening's Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway, but found it tough to pass on the one-groove racetrack. Eckes was scored in the sixth position when lightning red-flagged the event shortly after the completion of Stage Two. Heavy rains began to fall shortly after the lightning delay, and once the track was deemed to be lost, NASCAR deemed the race official since two stages had been completed.

Stage One Recap:

Eckes started from the fourth spot via a random draw in tiers based on 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series points. He had gained one position when the first caution of the race occurred on lap 3.

After restarting on the inside lane, he lost two positions and was scored in the 5 th spot on Lap 10. He reported that his Safelite Tundra was lacking rear grip before the second caution of the event occurred on lap 14.

Eckes would cross the stripe to complete the opening stage in the fourth position on Lap 35.

Stage Two Recap:

Before hitting pit road for the first time, the Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender reiterated to veteran crew chief Rudy Fugle that he needed more rear stability in his Toyota.

Fugle ordered up a four-tire and fuel stop with an air pressure adjustment in an effort to improve the handling for Eckes. The over-the-wall crew returned Eckes to the track scored in the eighth position when Stage Two went green on Lap 41.

Eckes gained two positions on the restart quickly before a caution flew on Lap 43. On the ensuing restart, he gained two more spot and was scored in the fourth position when the next caution occurred.

After the field went back green, Eckes was trying to make a pass for the third spot and got loose and washed up the racetrack. He would fall back to the seventh position momentarily, but before Stage Two came to a halt on Lap 70. Shortly after Stage Two came to completion, lightning in the area forced NASCAR to red flag the race and bring the trucks to pit road. Once the heavy rain began to fall, NASCAR called the race official since two stages were complete.

