Sheldon Creed won Saturday’s rain-shortened NASCAR Truck Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Creed took the lead with 19 laps to go in Stage 2 and would go onto win his third stage victory of the season.

Following the completion of Stage 2, NASCAR brought the teams down pit road due to lightning in the area.

30 minutes after the race was stopped, the race would be called official and Sheldon Creed would be declared winner of the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway. For Creed, this marks his first NASCAR Truck Series victory.

“This is an odd first win,” Creed said post-race to the media. “I always said I’d be good rather than have luck and everybody else has been, but today I’ll take the luck.”

Creed had two runner-up finishes last year at Eldora and Michigan prior to his first win on Saturday.

Rounding out the top five were Ben Rhodes in second, Matt Crafton in third, Johnny Sauter in fourth and Austin Hill in fifth.

Rounding out the top ten were Christian Eckes in sixth, Zane Smith in seventh, Derek Kraus in eighth, Tanner Gray in ninth and Todd Gilliand in tenth.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series will head into Texas Motor Speedway in the running of the Vankor 350 on Saturday, July 18th at 8 p.m. Eastern on FS1.

Stage 1 Winner: Zane Smith

Stage 2 Winner: Sheldon Creed

Race Winner: Sheldon Creed