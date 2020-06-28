Kraus Captures Top-10 In Truck Race At Pocono

Derek Kraus finished 10th in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Toyota Tundra at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, to net his third top-10 finish in six starts this season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

The 18-year-old from Stratford, Wisconsin was the top finishing rookie in the 40-truck field for the Pocono Organics 150 at the 2.5-mile track known as The Tricky Triangle.

Kraus started 13th, by virtue of owner points and a random draw. He was able to gain a couple spots and finish Stage 1 in 11th, despite several cautions in the early laps that prevented a long green-flag run.

His MHR crew made a strategic call to bring him to the pits for tires and fuel during the second stage. Although he finished Stage 2 in 19th, he lined up second on the restart after the leaders made their pit stops. Kraus lost positions when the green flag flew, due to contact from the truck behind him. He settled in 10th in line and was successful in battling to stay in the top 10 to the checkered flag.

Kraus remains 11th in the championship standings – with one top five and three top-10 finishes in six races. He has completed 701 laps of the 704 that were run.

BMR PR