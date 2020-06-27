Rain forces postponement of Pocono Truck Series race until Sunday

Reid Spencer - NASCAR Wire Service
Saturday, Jun 27 0
Because of the weather, Pocono Raceway gets a NASCAR tripleheader on Sunday.

Saturday's Pocono Organics 150 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at the 2.5-mile triangular track has been postponed until Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET because of rain.

The Pocono Green 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will follow at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, with the Pocono 350 NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled to start at 4 p.m. All three races will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Pocono Organics 325 NASCAR Cup Series race is still scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The storm system that forced postponement of the Truck Series event is expect to abate on Saturday afternoon.

