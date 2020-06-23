Pocono Next On Tap For Kraus In Truck Series

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series heads to Pocono Raceway on Saturday for the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid.

For Derek Kraus, who drives the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Toyota Tundra, it will mark his first race on the 2.5-mile track, known as The Tricky Triangle.

Kraus has had a strong start to his rookie season in the truck series. With five races complete, he is 11th in the championship standings – just one point out of 10th. He has completed 641 of 644 laps run and notched a career-high fourth-place finish in the season opener at Daytona.

Kraus is an 18-year-old from Stratford, Wisc. He graduated to the truck series this year after competing the past three seasons for Bill McAnally Racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – which is now known as NASCAR’s ARCA Menard Series West. He capped off his successful stint in that series by winning the championship in 2019.

This year, he drives for the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team, a partnership between Bill McAnally and Bill Hilgemann that was formed to field an entry in the truck series on a full-time basis. Kevin Bellicourt serves as crew chief on the team.

Kraus began his racing career as a 7-year-old competing in the Wisconsin State Go Kart Series in 2008. Success in karting led him to move up to the Midwest Bandolero Series, where he won championships in 2013 and 2014. He followed that up with a championship in the Midwest Truck Series in 2015. In addition, he also won rookie titles that year in the American Ethanol Super Truck Series and at State Park Speedway in Wausau, Wisc.

Kraus competed in super late models in 2016. He finished as the runner-up in the Super Late Model championship points at State Park Speedway and also finished second in the Yellow River Race Series at Marshfield Super Speedway in Marshfield, Wisc. In addition, he finished fourth that year in the ARCA Midwest Tour Series.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts About Pocono

“I’m looking forward to Pocono because it seems like a challenging track. I’m confident that the guys at MHR will bring me a fast NAPA AutoCare Toyota Tundra.”

Start of rookie season

“This year has started off good. We’ve got to continue with strong runs in the next couple races to maintain momentum and stay in or near the top 10 in points.”

