Spencer Boyd Welcomes Fans Back to the Track with a new Sponsor, Kong Beer Bong

With the recent announcement of fans being allowed back to race tracks around the country, Spencer Boyd wants to help make those good times better. Kong Beer Bong is a portable can cooler that turns into a beer bong.



“I visit the campgrounds at every race track we visit,” says NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Driver Spencer Boyd. “There is a lot of beer drinking during race weekends so I’m excited to be able to introduce The Kong to my friends in the campgrounds and beyond because I know they’ll love it. I will have to say though folks, everything in moderation!”



Developed for their senior project at The Ohio State University, founders Tristan McIntire, Hunter Souders, and Chase Snowden dub their Kong Beer Bong as a revolutionary spin on an age-old product. The Kong keeps beer cold with a detachable hose that makes it the ultimate party product.



Hunter Souders commented on the newly formed relationship, “Everyone knows Spencer is a man of the people and we know there are a lot of NASCAR fans that like to party, so this is a great combination. I think we owe it to the fans that have been missing out on live racing to make those good times even better. We can’t wait to see The Kong at an infield party so go to www.kongbeerbong.com to get yours!”



Kong’s sponsorship of the No. 20 truck comes on the heels of NASCAR announcing a limited number of fans being allowed to attend the race at Talladega Superspeedway and 30,000 fans at Bristol Motor Speedway for the All-Star race.



“The truck looks amazing and this is a really innovative product, but what I really wanted to do here is introduce Dale Jr., Clint Bowyer, and Katelyn Larson to a better way to shotgun a beer,” smirked Boyd.



The Kong Beer Bong No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will make its first appearance this season during the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2020. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race can be seen live on FS1 or heard on the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90 beginning at 11:30am ET.

