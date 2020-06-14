2020 GMS Racing Gander Trucks Homestead Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started ninth for Saturday night's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Creed fought a very loose Silverado through the first and second stages, making pit stops during the stage breaks to address the handling of the truck. During the caution on Lap 105, Creed got the call late to come to pit road and got caught in the marbles near pit entrance and collided with the safety barrels at the end of the pit road wall, bringing out a red flag to make repairs to the area. The No. 2 team was able to make repairs to the Chevy Accessories Silverado and Creed salvaged a Top-20 finish.

- Creed is currently ninth in the points standings, 74 points behind the leader.

"Obviously not the night we wanted. The truck was just so loose all night long. We finally got decent and I messed up and hit the barrels. Proud of my guys for working through that and getting me back out there, it was just so tight after that I couldn't do much with it. Just had to hang on and bring it home without any more damage. Looking to move past tonight and move on to Pocono in a few weeks."