Kraus Continues Solid Season With Top-15 At Homestead

Derek Kraus drove the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 ENEOS / NAPA Toyota Tundra to a 15th-place finish in the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, as he continued his solid season as a rookie in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Kraus ran in the top 10 for most of the race, but had to battle back after problems during a pit stop.

The 18-year-old from Stratford, Wis., started seventh on the grid – his best starting spot in the five races this year. His crew opted to have him pit during a caution just before the end of the first stage – which set him up to restart fifth on Lap 35.

Kraus finished the second stage in eighth. He continued to race in the top 10 until problems on a Lap 98 pit stop in which the jack dropped. The long stop dropped him off the lead lap in 21st. He gained the lap back during a subsequent caution and despite struggling with handling issues late in the race, he was able to battle back to come home 15th.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing had the name of frontline health care worker Adam Martin on the No. 19 ENEOS / NAPA Tundra at Homestead. Martin – an American Medical Response paramedic from Buffalo, N.Y. – is being honored as a Star of Life for his heroic action in saving a cardiac arrest patient on the roof of a mid-rise building.

Martin was credited with directing life-saving interventions, performing numerous invasive procedures and coordinating medical direction on the patient near the edge of the hot-tar roof. He and his AMR Western New York crew worked in coordination with the local fire department and were able to use the department’s ladder-truck bucket to lower the patient to safety and eventual recovery.

BMR PR