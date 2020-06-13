Fastener Supply Company Partners with Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing for 2020 NASCAR Season

Fastener Supply Company is pleased to announce its entry into the NASCAR marketing world in a partnership with NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) driver and team owner Jennifer Jo Cobb. Fastener Supply Company served as an associate sponsor on Cobbs #10 Chevrolet Silverado at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, which marked the series return to racing following a nearly 12-week quarantine period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In tonight’s NGROTS event at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, Fastener Supply Company will take over primary sponsorship on Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing’s (JJCR) No. 10 Fastener Supply Company Chevrolet. “Having the chance to race with Jen and her team is such an incredible marketing opportunity for us,” said Stacy Mears, Marketing Director of the 60-year old Charlotte, North Carolina-based company. “In today’s day and age, we know how important it is to develop a social media platform that draws consumers in from near and far. We are excited about our presence in the NASCAR world and look forward to the connection that we can develop with its loyal fanbase. We have seen a positive reaction on our social channels and we have already been introduced to some promising business-to-business opportunities directly attributed to this partnership. We can’t wait to see where we go from here!”

Fastener Supply Company will also appear on the first official JJCR Lionel die cast later this year.

Watch the #10 Fastener Supply Company Chevrolet in the Baptist Health 200 on Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

JJCR PR