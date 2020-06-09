Todd Gilliland NGROTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Coming off his best finish of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season to date, Todd Gilliland is eager to get back to the race track. The 20-year-old finished fourth at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway last weekend and is looking to keep that momentum going with crew chief Chris Lawson and his Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team.

Gilliland has made two previous starts at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway with his best finish coming last year when he was eighth. His FRM team is taking the same truck he drove at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in February, where he finished seventh for his first top-10 finish of the season.

Speedco will be back on Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 at Homestead. Speedco is a national network of 53 service locations that provides oil changes, preventive maintenance, inspection services and tire offerings for drivers in the professional trucking industry. They have been an integral part of Front Row Motorsports' NASCAR program and will continue to grow that relationship as the vibrant blue and yellow Speedco colors will adorn the sides of Gilliland's F-150 for eight races this season.

The No. 38 Speedco Ford F-150 will compete in the 134-lap NGROTS 200 on Saturday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1. Stage breaks will be on laps 30 and 60.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Homestead: 2

Best Start: 11th

Best Finish: 8th

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th

Gilliland on Homestead: "I'm ready to get back to the track and keep our momentum going. We earned our best finish of the season (fourth) last Saturday at Atlanta. We had a shot at the win since I restarted on the front row for the overtime finish, but I didn't get the restart we needed. That's part of the learning process and the next time I'm in that position I'll be ready. It will be great to have Speedco back on our Ford F-150 and hopefully we can keep improving our finishes until we end up in Victory Lane. My FRM team is bringing fast trucks to the track every week, so now we just need to keep clicking off solid finishes."