CMI Motorsports welcomes POPPIN' PIZZA on board at Atlanta

As the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this Saturday, CMI Motorsports is proud to welcome POPPIN’ PIZZA on board for the Vet Tix Camping World 200.

POPPIN’ PIZZA located in Hampton; GA is a family owned pizzeria. Pizza Chef and Owner, Matt Sutton has over 20 years’ experience in the pizza business. The company specializes in New York style pizza, in addition to sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes.

“POPPIN PIZZA is a proud sponsor of NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series team, CMI Motorsports for the race taking place on Saturday June 6 here in Atlanta,” said Matt Sutton, Owner of POPPIN’ PIZZA. “We are honored to be a partner and participate in this event.”

CMI Motorsports owner Ray Ciccarelli is equally excited for this weekend’s partnership.

“We’re excited to have a local food business with owners that love NASCAR racing come on board this weekend at Atlanta,” said Ray Ciccarelli. “Man, you can’t go wrong with pizza and wings. We can’t thank POPPIN’ PIZZA enough for coming on board.”

Tune into the Vet Tix Camping World 200 from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday June 6 at 1:00 pm ET with coverage on FS1 and MRN.